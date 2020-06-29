USU Blanding Hires New Director of Students

Utah State University Blanding has hired Priscilla Arungwa as director of students. Arungwa will oversee student life and leadership, advising, admissions & registration, disability services, counseling, tutoring, childcare and financial aid at USU Blanding.

At USU Blanding, Arungwa hopes to increase the success rate of students on the campus.

“I am looking forward to working with the executive team to increase the quantity and quality of students at USU Blanding,” Arungwa said.

Arungwa has experience in higher education and in the private business sector. She most recently served as manager of academic and career advising at Lone Star College Cy-Fair in Texas, with a prior appointment as a career services coordinator at Prairie View A&M. Arungwa’s variety of experiences in her career include working with students as director of student development for the non-profit Prevention Science Corporation, and as a faculty development coordinator at Texas A&M Health Science Center. Arungwa has also worked for the Social Security Administration and Target.

Founded in 1977, Utah State University Blanding opens doors for residents in Utah’s remote southeast corner, including Native Americans in the Four-Corner region. USU Blanding also supports many learning centers in the Four-Corner area providing educational access to a service region of more than 40,000 square miles, half of which are in tribal lands.

“Priscilla brings to USU Blanding extensive experience in higher education and is dedicated to supporting students in their education and development,” said Kristian Olsen, assistant vice president of USU Blanding. “She will bring care, compassion and passion for students that will make a real difference in their lives.”

Arungwa holds a doctorate in educational leadership and an MBA from Prairie View A&M University. She earned a bachelor’s in human resource management from Sam Houston State University.

A Texas native, Arungwa begins her appointment at USU Blanding on July 1, and is joined by her husband and children. She replaces Heather Young who served at USU Blanding for over 26 years as director of students and earlier as a distance education coordinator and director of Instructional Technology. Young was one of the first graduates of the campus in Blanding when it was part of the former College of Eastern Utah.

To learn about enrolling as a student at USU Blanding, visit https://blanding.usu.edu/.